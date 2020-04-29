Pokemon GO remote play schedule updated: Encounter rewards all summer long

This week the folks at Niantic revealed a major update for the next few weeks and months of Pokemon GO. It all begins with Great League on May 1, 2020 – that’s a Friday. They suggested that Ultra League and Master League will come after, while the “Premiere Cup” format will run at the same time as Master League, starting on June 15, 2020. Ranking rewards have also changed with the latest update.

Rewards are changing

The latest update includes a Pokemon reward encounter after the third win of a basic rewards track. This same schedule of rewards is in effect after the first win on a premium rewards track. If you’re looking to make it to ranks 4-7, you’re about to have a slightly more difficult time than you’ve had in the past.

Rankings include the following new Pokemon encounter rewards, starting with this newest season:

– Rank 4 reward: Stunfisk

– Rank 8 reward: Rufflet

– Rank 9 reward: Scraggy

– Rank 10 reward: New avatar pose

All players that end Pokemon GO Battle League Season 2 with a rank of 7 or higher will get an Elite Fast TM. This is slightly different from earlier reports, which suggested another Elite Charged TM as a reward.

The Schedule for this summer

Pokemon GO will host Season 2 of their Pokemon GO Battle League soon. The Great League begins on May 1, 2020, a Friday, at 4PM EDT. This Great League session will end on Monday, May 25, 2020, at 4PM EDT.

Ultra League will follow up on Monday, May 25, starting at 4PM EDT – as one ends, the other begins. The Ultra League lasts until June 15, 4PM EDT. At 4PM EDT on Monday, June 15, two events begin. Master League begins on June 15, at 4PM at the same time as the Premier Cup format. The Premier Cup format runs with many of the same elements as the rest, but there is no Combat Power limit. There’s also a restriction on Legendary Pokemon and Mythical Pokemon – they cannot participate.

The last two of the three timeframe/events last until Monday, June 29, 2020, at 4PM EDT. BUT, at that time, all three leagues AND Premiere Cup will start again from Monday, June 29, 4PM EDT, and will last until July 6, 2020, at 4PM ETD.

Right after the end of Season 2, Season 3 will begin. So basically you’ll have battles in which you can participate the entire summer long. It’s going to be absolute all-encompassing madness that’ll suck up all your time, no matter what.