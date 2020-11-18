Pokemon GO promo codes deliver Incubators, Star Pieces, Incense

Today Niantic released a whole mess of changes for Pokemon GO along with a big bunch of promo codes. You’ll find promo codes available from a wide variety of sources today, including tech blogs, gaming blogs, and game streaming individuals. Codes delivered today include a list of items that can be used in the game Pokemon GO.

In the package delivered by Niantic for the masses today with the promo codes listed below, you’ll find a Poffin berry, Incense, Incubators, Lucky Eggs, Max revives, and Star Pieces. This set of items should allow you to drop right in on the first of a series of events leading up to the end of the year in the game – at which point there’ll be a New Years event, too!

Promo code package contents:

• 1x Poffin

• 5x incense

• 3x Incubators

• 4x lucky eggs

• 5x Max revives

• 2x Star Pieces

Below you’ll find a list of codes that can be entered as described below to attain the Pokemon GO items listed above. This code redemption process should work ONCE for each player account. If you enter one code successfully, please allow other SlashGear readers to get a chance with the rest of the codes!

Pokemon GO promo codes November 2020:

• HLSTJTRMMAN3C

• HMM3EETKMCX3R

• HN2SN6K8F8M47

• HPVXPYCGVDSNT

• HQ6CHG9TVTXLB

• HQ8NJR4B87J4H

If you’re on an iOS device, you’ll need to head over to Niantic Labs “Redemption” page and log in using the same account info you use in your Pokemon GO app. If you’re on an Android device, you can enter the code at that same page OR you can drop in to the in-game store, scroll all the way to the bottom, and enter the code there.

Let us know if you use one of the codes above so we can mark them off! If these codes go quick, we’ll see how Niantic feels about delivering a few more.

These codes must be entered by the end of the year 2020! If you’re reading this article any time beyond midnight between December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021, you’re too late! Stick around as we continue to explore all the new content revealed by Niantic today for the near future of Pokemon GO!