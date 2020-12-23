Pokemon GO New Years event revealed with new Shiny Pokemon

This morning Niantic revealed the official 2020 to 2021 Pokemon GO New Year’s event. This event rolls with new avatar items, bonuses, and a wide variety of costumed Pokemon, both old and new. This event also includes events with themes according to different regions around the Pokemon world, starting with the Unova region!

During this New Year’s event, users will find bonuses like 2x Hatch Candy for Pokemon eggs and 2x Hatch Stardust for Pokemon eggs. This event will also cut Hatch Distance in half – eggs will hatch twice as fast when placed in an Incubator – babies aplenty!

Starting on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 1PM PST (GMT -8), there’ll be new items available in the in-app shop. There’ll be one 2021 Glasses and one New Year’s Party Hat, ready to roll.

During this event there’ll be a Field Research reward encounter with Eevee wearing a party hat. While there’s very little reason to avoid catching this Pokemon, it’s important to note that this Eevee will NOT be able to evolve. This is an Eevee for the sake of Eevee!

There’ll be a set of Party Hat Pokemon appearing in one-star raids, including Raticate, Wobuffet, and Wurmple. You’ll also find some slightly more standard looking fighters: Klink and Espurr.

Shiny Pokemon aplenty will appear in the Party Hat Pokemon Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu, as well as New Year’s Glasses Slowpoke and Slowbro. Shiny Wynaut will be made available in 2km Eggs. This might be your best chance to get a Shiny Wynaut for a long time!

The New Year’s event will start on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10PM local time. It’ll last until January 4, 2021 at 10PM local time. There’ll also be overlapping events and bonuses which we’ve outlined in a variety of articles over the past week – take a peek in the timeline below!