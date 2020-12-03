Pokemon GO Kalos region event – Chespin and Fletchling a-go-go

Today we’re taking a peek at the Kalos region Pokemon event in Pokemon GO, including the array of rewards, tips, and contents of eggs. This event marks the start of the Kalos region Pokemon spawning in the wild and in Pokemon eggs in Pokemon GO, including the first three starting Pokemon from the region in addition to a couple of fire monsters the likes of which you’ll see in great abundance.

Research tasks

Attached to the Kalos region starter event is a bit of Field Research that centers on catching Normal, Flying, and Fire type Pokemon. The rewards for catching 3, 5, and 7 of the types (respectively), are Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo. Those aren’t particularly exciting rewards for such simple tasks, but consider this: This is likely your best opportunity to level up and evolve these Pokemon right out the gate – they might never be this common again!

Timed Research this week includes one whole heck of a lot of Mega Charizard Energy-centric action. The first stage gives you 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, and 800 XP. Stage 2 gives you 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, and 800 XP.

Stage 3 gives you 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, 100 XP, and both stages 4 and 5 give you 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, and 1K XP. Stage 6 requires that you claim three 1k XP rewards, then get the group reward of 1 Lucky Egg, 1k Stardust, and 2K XP.

Pokemon Eggs

If you’re looking for Kalos region Pokemon in Pokemon eggs, you’ll find Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo in 2km eggs. Chespin, Froakie, and Fennekin can be found in 5km eggs, and both Espurr and Noibat will appear in 10km eggs.

Raid Bosses and Kalos Pokemon spawns

Tier 1 bosses include Espurr, Litleo, Fletchling, Klink, and Timburr. Tier 2 bosses include Excadrill, Machamp, Aggron, Mawile, A-Marowak, and Hariyama, while Tier 5 is all about Kyurem. MEGA Tier includes Charizard X, Gengar, and Abomasnow.

Boosted spawns include Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie – none of these are particularly easy to find, but Chespin’s a bit more common than the other two according to TheSilphRoad on Reddit.

Also boosted this week are Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo, all of which are either common or VERY common. Noibat may also spawn this week, but it’ll be just as rare as Fennekin or Froakie – so good luck!

This is Fletchling and Chespin week

On that note – spawns of Chespin and Fletchling appear to be out of control at the moment. If you leave this event without an absolutely absurd abundance of both, your game’s broken. They’re out there en masse! Catch them all for superior grass and fire action at the most evolved, to be sure!

This Kalos event began on December 2, 2020, at 10AM local time. The Kalos event end is Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10PM local time (AKA 22:00 local time).