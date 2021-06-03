Pokemon GO June Field Research and all the best rewards

In the month of June, 2021, Pokemon GO gets a whole lot of rewards for Field Research that’s not particularly difficult! There’s a whole lot of catching, powering up, and Buddy Pokemon action in the mix, and not a lot of “make X throws”. Those are just the WORST, especially if you’ve never gotten the hang of being able to spin the ball and land it one way or the other.

If you’re aiming to catch Pokemon to land some research task rewards, you’re in luck! The month of June, 2021, is JAM PACKED with catch rewards. Field Research in June requires that you catch 3 Pokemon (with a Magnemite encounter reward), and catch 7 Pokemon (with a Magikarp encounter reward). From that point on, it’s all about specific types of Pokemon.

• Catch 1 Dragon type Pokemon: encounter a Dratini or Bagon.

• Catch 7x Fighting type Pokemon: encounter a Meditite.

• Catch 10 Normal type Pokemon: get 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy.

• Catch 10 Grass type Pokemon: get 10x Venusaur Mega Energy.

• Catch 10 Water type Pokemon: get 10x Blastoise Mega Energy.

• Catch 10 Fire type Pokemon: get 10x Charizard Mega Energy.

• Catch 5 Pokemon with any Weather Boost: encounter a Vulpix, Snover, Hippopotas, or Poliwag.

• Catch 5 different species of Pokemon: get 3x Max Potion.

There are some tasty candy-related tasks in the mix this month, including earning 1, 2, and 3 Candies with your buddy, rewarding you encounters with Makuhita (yay!), Bunnelby (yay!), Stunfisk (bleh!). If you hatch one egg, you’ll get an encounter with Pineco or Mantine, and if you hatch 2x eggs, you’ll get an encounter with Bedlum.

The best rewards for June

If you defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts, you’ll have an encounter waiting with either Hitmonchan or Hitmonlee. Worth it! Worth it all day long. If you win ONE Raid in the month of June, you’ll get an encounter with Galarian Farfetch’d. Winning a raid level 3 or higher gets you an encounter with Omanyte or Kabuto(!), and winning 5x raids gets you an encounter with Aerodactyl!

There’s a bunch of Power Up tasks and rewards for the month too, giving encounters with potentially excellent or always-handy Pokemon. Power up a Pokemon 3 times you’ll see Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle, 5 times and you’ll see Totodile, Chikorita, or Cyndaquil.

Oddly, you might instead get get a reward of 10x Mega Energy for Venusaur, Blastoise, Charizard, or Beedrill. The same is true of Powering Up a Pokemon 10x times, where you’ll get 20x Manectric or Beedrill Mega Energy. They’re REALLY pushing for you to roll with a Mega Beedrill this month!

Finally – you’ll definitely want to take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon in June. If you do, you’ll get a potential encounter with Murkrow (meh), Hoppip (meh), or Yanma (yay!)