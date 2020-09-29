Pokemon GO transfer to other games ready this year: Here’s how

When Pokemon HOME was first revealed, it was pitched as a service that would allow players to consolidate their collections of Pokemon from a number of different sources. We were told that not only would Pokemon HOME accept transfers from the Switch games – Pokemon Let’s Go and Pokemon Sword and Shield, but also from Pokemon Bank on the 3DS and Pokemon GO on mobile. When Pokemon HOME launched earlier this year, most of that functionality went live along with it, but Pokemon GO integration was missing.

It won’t be too much longer before that particular oversight is fixed. During a livestream about Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s upcoming expansion, The Crown Tundra, earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon GO functionality will be going live in Pokemon HOME sometime before the end of 2020.

That isn’t very specific, but at least we know it’s coming in the next few months. When that functionality goes live, you’ll will be able to move Pokemon you catch in Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME, and those Pokemon can then be moved to Pokemon Sword and Shield (assuming the Pokemon you’re attempting to move is in the Galar Pokedex). Keep in mind that you won’t be able to move Pokemon from Pokemon HOME to Pokemon GO, so any moves you make from Pokemon GO will essentially be permanent.

The first time you send a Pokemon from Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME, you’ll get a mystery box in Pokemon GO that will make a Meltan appear on your in-game map. Just as well, you’ll get a mystery box in Pokemon HOME containing a special Melmetal that’s capable of Gigantamaxing in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

So, there you have it: Pokemon GO functionality is going live in Pokemon HOME at some point in the near future, but that’s all we know for now. We’ll let you know when The Pokemon Company announces more, so stay tuned for that.