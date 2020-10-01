Pokemon GO free remote raid passes for two months

This week starts a series of weeks in which Niantic gives users a free Remote Raid Pass. There are a few prerequisites for obtaining said pass, including having a certain amount of passes before attempting to get a new free pass. You’ll also need to know where to look – not that they’re particularly well hidden, or meaning to be hidden in the first place.

The situation is that Niantic recognizes that it’s about to get a bit colder outside. They’ll be pushing a set of free Remote Raid Passes to their store so that you’ll get used to the idea that you can join Pokemon GO raids remotely, and eventually wish to purchase the passes through the winter.

If you wish to obtain a free Remote Raid Pass, you’ll need to check in the in-game store on MONDAY. Niantic MAY only have the passes available in the store (for free) on Monday, or they may let them sit until you see them – but the wording on the announcement from the company seems to be that they’ll be available only on Monday.

Each week there’ll be a new free Remote Raid Pass. This starts on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1PM PDT. That’s 2PM Mountain Time, 3PM Central Time, 4PM Eastern Time, GMT-7. There’ll be a new free pass in the store on each Monday thereafter until Monday, November 30, 2020, at the same time.

UPDATE: Niantic’s latest note is that each Remote Raid Pass will be “available only for a week” – so you should be able to see it even if you didn’t log on on Monday.

If you do not see said Raid Pass in the in-game store for free, you may have too many Remote Raid Passes in your possession before opening said store. You need to have “fewer than three Remote Raid Passes” if you’d like to claim this “weekly free Remote Raid Pass.”