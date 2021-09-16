Pokemon GO Fashion Week delivers multiple Furfrou, costumes, and new Shiny debut

Furfrou will appear in Pokemon GO starting on September 21 along with a new “Form Change” mechanic. This new mechanic in the game will allow certian Pokemon to change their form with a requisite number of candy pieces and stardust. Furfrou will cost 25 candy and a whopping 10k dust to change its form – in this case, changing its Trim to one of 8 different iterations!

Furfrou is effectively a fancy poodle dog, made Pokemon. As such, it’s subject to the various ways in which a poodle can have its hair cut, styled, and colored. Furfrou appears in the Pokemon cartoon series in a wild variety of different cuts and costumes – the same is true of the main series video games.

In Pokemon GO, starting with Fashion Week 2021, Furfrou will be available in “Natural Trim” in the wild, and a variety of different forms with this new Form Change mechanic. The two forms that’ll be available globally are Matron Trim and Dandy Trim – purple and green. Otherwise we’re looking at region-specific trims.

Debutante Trim (yellow) will appear in the Americas. Diamond Trim (orange) will appear in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. There’ll be a Star Trim (cyan) in Asia-Pacific, and a La Reine Trim (light blue) in France. A Kabuki Trim (red) will appear in Japan, and Egypt will be the home of the Pharaoh Trim (royal blue).

At least one more trim will appear in the future, too – Heart Trim! It’s not difficult to imagine that one will be reserved for Valentine’s Day 2022. But we don’t know yet – we’ll see!

Appearing in the wild during this Fashion Week event will include Natural Furfrou and a variety of “Costumed” Pokemon. Costumed Pokemon launching in the wild include Kirlia, Croagunk, Blitzle, Butterfree, and Sneasel. Costumed Sneasel and Costumed Shinx will appear in one-star raids, Butterfree and Kirlia in 3-star raids, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will continue to appear in 5-star raids – and Mega Houndoom will continue to appear as the Mega Raid master.

This will also be the first event in which Shiny Blitzle will appear in Pokemon GO. So tap ALL the Blitzle – there’s a decent chance you’ll find one in SHINY colors.

Other Pokemon that could be shiny are basically all the Costumed Pokemon mentioned above: Butterfree, Sneasel, Smoochum (in eggs), Kirlia, Shinx (eggs), and Croagunk. The 7km eggs appearing during this event could contain Shiny Alolan Meowth, Shiny Galarian Meowth, Shiny Costumed Smoochum, and Shiny Costumed Shinx.

The Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2021 event start date is Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 10AM local time. This event will last until Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 8PM local time. Starting on September 20 (Monday), there’ll be a bunch of Fashion Week avatar items available in the shop.