Pokemon GO event brings a brand new electric-type monster

Niantic revealed an upcoming event called the all-new, electric Charge Up Event for electric-type Pokemon. This event will focus on Pokemon like Alolan Geodude, Voltorb, and Joltik. Pichu, Electrike, and Electrike will be far more common in eggs. The Pokemon TYNAMO will be appearing in Pokemon GO for the first time ever.

There’ll be some lovely Timed Research with Electric-type focus that requires the evolving and powering up of s aid Electric-type Pokemon. Field Research will deliver rewards like Manectric Mega Energy, Ampharos Mega Energy, and… so many Pokeballs. And some Electric-type Pokemon encounters aplenty.

If you’re hatching newly-discovered 5km eggs, you’ll find Stunfisk, Joltik, Shinx, Electrike, Elekid, Pichu, and the never-before-released (to Pokemon GO) Tynamo. Tynamo will also be available out in the wild, alongside Electric-type Pokemon like Stunfisk, Electrike, Voltorb, and Alolan Geodude. Alolan Geodude is no longer so focused on being a rock or ground-type Pokemon – it’s far more about the electricity, far more yellow than gray.

Above you’ll see a tiny battle with Tynamo. It’s an electric fish-like monster the likes of which can be defeated by Pikachu. This little baby can evolve into a far more impressive eel-like creature with more lightning bolts, too! We’re talking about Eelekrik, and eventually Elektross!

The Pokemon GO electric Charge Up Event will take place starting on March 16, 2021 at 10 AM local time. This event will last until March 22, 2021 at 8PM local time. There’ll also be a separate event, an “Incense Day” that’ll take place on March 14, 2021 from 11AM until 5PM local time. That event will feature far more common Bedlum “and other Psychic- and Steel-type Pokemon.

