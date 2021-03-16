Pokemon GO electric today with the Charge Up event

Today we’re taking a peek at the Pokemon GO Charge Up event that started at 10AM this morning and lasts until 8PM tonight. The times for this event are local times, meaning they’ll start and end at those times no matter what time zone you’re currently in. This event is the first release date for the Pokemon Tynamo, a Pokemon that’s never been available in Pokemon GO before now.

Tynamo itself isn’t particularly spectacular. It’s the first in line of a Pokemon family that includes Elektrik (a terrifying looking eel-like creature), then Eelektross. If you’re looking for this Pokemon lineup, go now! They’re out in the wild and in 5km eggs for the duration of the event.

If you’re looking for electric-themed Field Research and Timed Research, now’s your chance! If you’re the sort of person who is ALL ABOUT that Electric-type Pokemon raid battle sort of party experience, now’s your time to shine!

The Pokemon GO Charge Up event was announced earlier this month complete with a guarantee that you’d see all sorts of electric type Pokemon in the wild. We now know this collection includes the following: Pikachu, Alolan Geodude, Magnemite, Voltorb, Electabuzz, Chichou, Mareep, Electrike, Pusle, and Minun – and all of these can be found as SHINY Pokemon. Other electric type Pokemon can be found in the wild without the possibility of a Shiny iteration, including Blitzle, Joltik, Tynamo, and Stunfisk.

If you’re hatching 5km eggs that you FIND today, you have the opportunity to get Joltik, Tynamo, or Stunfisk without the possibility of a Shiny version. Pokemon in 5km eggs found today that CAN be Shiny include Pichu, Elekid, Electrike, and Shinx!

So get out there! This event only lasts until 8PM (20:00) local time, after that we move on to the next event! Stick around as we catch the details here on SlashGear and through @TeamPokemonGO on Twitter.