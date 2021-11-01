Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos 2021 starts November with a bang

Dia de Muertos was launched in Pokemon GO on November 1, 2021 giving the game a whole new lease on life. This event began at 10AM local time and was set to last until November 2, 2021 at 8PM local time. After an absolutely excellent candy-filled rager of a Halloween, Pokemon GO is back to costume-free Pokemon and a bunch of sweet returns to Pokemon that’ve been in storage for far too long.

Before you go anywhere, make sure you peek at the in-game shop in Pokemon GO to find the latest in a line of free event boxes. This event box includes 20 Pokeballs and a single Incense. This Incense (and other Incense, if you have them) will last 90 minutes per toss*, so long as it was tossed during the standard hours of the event. During the event this Incense will attract all of this event’s “Featured event Pokemon.”

The Featured event Pokemon for this event include Cubone, Murkrow, Houndour, Sableye, Yamask, Drifloon, Roselia, Sunkern, and Sunflora. Aside from Sunflora, every one of the Featured event Pokemon have the potential to be Shiny Pokemon in the wild.

UPDATE: In addition to those Pokemon listed above, Incense and Lures will attract Alolan Marowak. Alolan Marowak also has the potential to be a Shiny Pokemon in the wild.

Field Research tasks have the potential to release Cubone, Alolan Marowak, Sunkern, and Roselia. Make a Great Throw releases Sunkern, Nice Curveball Throw releases Cubone or Roselia, and “Win a Trainer Battle in the GO Battle League” releases an Alolan Marowak.

There’s a new Collection Challenge that’ll require the user to catch Sunkern, Roselia, Murkrow, Cubone, Houndour, Sableye, Sunflora, and Drifloon. The reward for completing this challenge is a single Incense, Poffin Berry, and an encounter with Shedinja!

If you are in the Latin America or Caribbean regions of the world, you’ll find additional bonuses during this event. Bonuses include Increased Featured Pokemon for Incense and Lures, Increased Featured Pokemon in the wild, and +1 Bonus Transfer Candy for all Pokemon.

*Bonuses for all regions in the world include 90 minute Incense, 90 minute Lures, and 2x Catch Stardust. All regions will also have access to a new Dia de Muertos t-shirt avatar item for free. Take a peek at the timeline of links below for more information on the Raid Battles you’ll be fighting during this event as well.