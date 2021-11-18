Pokemon GO December Community Day is a real monster

This week we’re taking a peek at the December Community Day for Pokemon GO well in advance of said day. As it’s been in the past, so too shall it be with this year’s year-end event, featuring Pokemon released throughout the year on Community Day events from the entirety of the year 2021. This Community Day mega-event will include a total of 11 individual Community Day special Pokemon.

The December 2021 Community Day event will actually be two days, total – both of which will have special sessions from 11AM to 5PM local time. The first of these events will feature Machop, Roselia, Swablu, Gible, Snivy, and Fletchling. The second event will include Eevee, Duskull, Shinx, Tepig, and Oshawott.

A whole bunch of 2km Pokemon Eggs will be hatched and dropped, with some excellent contents. Eggs that’ll fall during this event include Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuzz/Elekid, Magmar/Magby, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot, and Piplup.

There’ll be special trade bonuses during this event series, including a 25% reduced stardust cost for trades, and a single extra special trade per day. This event will benefit from the brand new Pokemon Storage Expansion Cap (from 4,500 to 5,000 Pokemon), as well as the Item Bag Expansion Cap (from 3,500 to 4,500).

The first part of this Community Day event will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021. This event will start at 11AM and last until 5PM local time. The second part of this event will take place on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Certain Pokemon evolved from Friday, December 17 at 10AM until December 20, 2021 at 10AM will learn exclusive moves – we’ll have that list soon!

You can experience this event for free, as is your right. You can also purchase a December Community Day-exclusive Special Research story in the very near future. That’ll likely cost anywhere from a dollar to a few dollars – we shall see!