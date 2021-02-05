Pokemon GO Arlo counters are mostly Gengar

If you’re looking to fight Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO here in February of 2021, you’re going to need to defeat Arlo. This member of the Team Rocket crew works with Shadow Pokemon in full force. This could be terrible, if you do not have the specific set of Pokemon needed to take on Arlo’s monsters of darkness – but it COULD also mean that you’ve got the very small team needed to do the deed.

Pokemon GO Arlo counters

As it is with other Team GO Rocket leaders, Arlo starts with a single Pokemon, no matter what. This first Pokemon is Bedlum. This Pokemon is weak to Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground type Pokemon. This Pokemon will be annihilated by a properly beefed-up Gengar, and snuffed out with ease by a Mega Gengar. You’ll also find either iteration of Giratina will do the trick quick.

The second Pokemon in the Arlo squad could be Infernape, Aggron, or Gardevoir. If you’re fighting Aggron, you’ll need a Pokemon with Fighting and/or Ground moves, like Lucario, Groudon, Swampert, Excadrill, or Hariyama.

If you’re faced with Infernape, you’ll want a Pokemon with Psychic, Water, Ground, and/or Flying moves. If you have a Mewtwo of any sort, you’ll clean the floor with Infernape. If you’re fresh out of Mewtwo, Mega Gengar will work so long as he has the move Psychic! Swampert, Feraligatr Ho-Oh, Moltres, or Blastoise will also do the trick.

If you’re faced with Gardevoir, you’ll want to roll out the Poison, Ghost, and/or Steel moves. Dialga, Origin forme Giratina, Metagross, Genesect, Excadrill, and our favorite MEGA GENGAR will bring the power here.

The third round could be Armaldo, Scizor, or Salamence. Armaldo is weak to Rock, Water, and Steel. Armaldo counters include Mega Blastoise, Empoleon, Cobalion, Aggron, and Dialga. Scizor is probably the weakest of the hero Pokemon here, with a weakness to Fire moves. Bring Ho-Oh, Moltres, Entei, Blaziken, or Heatran to blow Scizor up.

The most difficult Pokemon in Arlo’s crew is Salamence, hands-down. If you’re looking at this Shadow Salamence in a battle, the best counters will have Ice, Dragon, Fairy, and/or Rock moves. Having a difficult time against this Pokemon is completely normal – and to be expected.

The best counters against this Shadow Salamence are as follows. Lapras – good luck finding one of those, Ho-Oh, Alolan Ninetails, and Hydreigon. You could also pick Regirock, Suicune, Terrakion, Tyranitar, or either Mega Charizard Y or Mega Charizard X.

Take a peek at the timeline below for more action in this series of Team GO Rocket bosses and the best counters against them. They’ll be work, but they’ll be worth the effort!