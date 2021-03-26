Pokemon GO April: A simple event run-down

Today we’re taking a peek at Pokemon GO events that’ll take place in the month of April, 2021. In addition to a whole lot of Mega Pokemon action, we’ll see Incarnate Thunderus, Tornadus, and Landorus, as well as a Shiny versions of each. Every Monday of the month of April, users will get a free bundle with a Remote Raid Pass in the in-game Pokemon GO store, too.

Starting on Thursday, the 1st of April, 2021, we’ll see a week-long timeframe for Giovanni’s Timed Research. That’ll begin at 12AM local time on the 1st, and end at 11:59 PM local time on the 8th. Also on the 1st we’ll see male Frillish available in a Research Breakthrough.

There’ll be a surprise MEGA Pokemon appearing at 10AM local time on the 4th of April, 2021. Prepare your raid Pokemon team for the worst! Every Wednesday of the month of April, 2021, there’ll be a raid hour event. This event will take place from 6PM local time to 7PM.

The 4th of April is also the start of the Spring into Spring event. This event will deliver Chansey, Blissey, and Happiny with special Flower Crowns. There’ll also be other “Spring and egg-themed surprises” during the event. The Spring into Spring event starts on April 4, 2021, and lasts until the 8th of April.

Mega Manactric and Gengar appear at 10AM local time on Monday, the 5th of April. They’ll last until the 20th, at which point Mega Abomasnow and Venusaur will appear at 10AM local time.

Each Tuesday there’ll be a Spotlight Hour. There’ll be a Buneary Spotlight Hour on the 6th of April from 6PM to 7PM local time. On the 13th we’ll see a Mankey Spotlight hour, the 20th we’ll see a Grimer Spotlight, and on the 27th we’ll get a Finneon Spotlight. These will all take place 6PM to 7PM local time.

From Tuesday, April 13 to the 18th, there’ll be an event called Rivals Week. We’ll see Pokemon that are considered rivals spawning more regularly – including some Pokemon that’ve never before appeared in Pokemon GO.

From Tuesday, April 20th to the 25th, we’ll see an event called Sustainability Week. This event will feature “sustainability-themed Pokemon” in the wild like Grimer and Trubbish. It’s like Captain Planet, but with Pokemon.

Therian Landorus starts to appear at 10AM in Raid battles on the 13th. Therian Landorus will continue to appear until the 27th, when it’ll be replaced by Incarnate forms of Thunderus, Tornadus, and Landorus, complete with Shiny versions of each.

On the 24th of April, 2021, there’ll be a Pokemon GO Friendship Day. Cross your fingers this means we’ll see bonuses aplenty – we’ll know more about that in the very near future!