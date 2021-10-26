Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer previews Team Galactic

To go along with the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer we told you about earlier today, we’ve got a new Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer to check out as well. This new Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer is a lot more substantial than the Legends: Arceus trailer it debuted alongside, clocking in at just over two-and-a-half minutes. In it, the antagonists of the Diamond and Pearl games – Team Galactic – are introduced, along with some of the gym leaders we’ll be facing off against.

The trailer also offers one of the most extensive looks at gameplay we’ve had yet. In short, a lot is happening in this trailer, and those who are looking to pick up these games when they launch next month will want to check it out.

The trailer kicks off by introducing us to a pair of gym leaders: Candice of Snowpoint City, who runs a gym filled with ice; and Volkner, the electric gym leader from Sunyshore City. It isn’t long before we find ourselves talking to NPCs who have a lot to say about Team Galactic, the antagonist organization in Diamond and Pearl. Of course, anyone who has played Diamond and Pearl knows that Team Galactic is a lot more ambitious than the evil organizations that came before it, and the dialogue in this trailer certainly expresses that.

We end our look at Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with a glimpse at three of the legendary Pokemon that will be in the game: Uxie, Azelf, and Mesprit. Of course, the version legendaries in Diamond and Pearl were Dialga and Palkia, but we don’t get to see them in this trailer.

Then, just like what we saw in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer, we also get a rundown of the early purchase bonuses for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Platinum Style Outfit and a Manaphy Egg will be available to all early purchases until February 21st, 2022, while those who purchase a digital copy of either game will also get 12 quick balls. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out on Nintendo Switch on November 19th, 2021.