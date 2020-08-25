POCO X3 might finally break away from Xiaomi design

POCO, or Pocophone, burst into the smartphone scene with an unbelievable offer of mostly high-end specs at a price that would make even OnePlus jealous. It had a few catches, of course, like the use of cheaper materials for its body. One thing that people seem to have also noticed is how POCO’s phones resemble their Xiaomi or Redmi cousins, making them look more like rebranded phones rather than products in their own right. The POCO X3 might be changing that perception, though it remains to be seen if it will be a good change after all.

Xiaomi’s POCO sub-brand has, by now, launched three smartphones and it may have two more coming our way. The latest, the POCO F2 Pro, did ditch the polycarbonate back with a true glass one but it has also been compared with the Redmi K30 Pro. And it isn’t just because of the specs but especially because the two could have been twins.

Various sources picked up by XDA point to a new POCO phone that will at least look vastly different from any Xiaomi or Redmi phone we’ve seen so far. Believed to be called the POCO X3, the phone that passed by the FCCID sported a rectangular camera panel enclosed in a circle. The back also had a three-column design, with the left and right ends sharing a similar hue and the middle area sporting what looked like a textured surface.

The diagram also shows a 64MP camera but that’s not exactly new to the POCO line. Other sources also point to the POCO X3 having a gigantic 5,160 mAh battery that will be fed by a 33W charging system. It’s not exactly Xiaomi’s insanely fast 120W tech but, again, corners have to be cut for the sake of price.

Of course, these pieces are still unofficial and may be meant for a different phone that won’t even be released anytime soon. There are also whispers of a POCO C3 phone in the works but that is believed to be a rebranded Redmi 9C instead.