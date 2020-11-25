POCO M3 and its huge 6,000 mAh battery are now official

As earlier leaked, Xiaomi sub-brand POCO just revealed the POCO M3 to the world. And, just as those same leaks claimed, it is a giant among its peers in its price range. Although most of the specs won’t be anything worth writing home about, it will be the battery that will carry the POCO M3’s name in the market, with a ginormous battery and price tag that will put most mid-tier smartphones to shame.

POCO itself really didn’t do much to hide the phone’s core specs even before it launched. The company already teased the phone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 6.53-inch FHD+ screen, and, of course, its large 6,000 mAh battery. Unfortunately, that battery charges over 18W only, meaning it would be a long wait for it to get topped up to full.

Leaks pretty much filled in the blanks that are now finally confirmed. The large camera bumper, not just a bump, houses only three sensors. That includes a 48MP f/1.79 main camera, a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. Given it has no ultra-wide camera nor a telephoto one, buyers shouldn’t expect award-winning photos from these.

The phone will at least be a head-turner, for better or worse. Coming in Cool Blue, Power Black, and (probably Banana) Yellow, the POCO M3’s rear design will definitely catch eyes. All it needs is a custom skin and it could be a dead knocker for the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.

All of these come in a package with a price tag that may be to die for. Although there is almost no chance the POCO M3 will be arriving in the US, POCO amusingly released US pricing, which starts at $149 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage and goes up to just $169 for 128GB of storage. Perhaps it’s to tease consumers with what they’re missing, considering the closest equivalent would be the OnePlus Nord N100 with a 90Hz screen, slightly lower specs, and a significantly higher price.