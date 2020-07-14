Plugable’s new display docks fix the biggest headache of modern laptops

More and more, it seems that notebook manufacturers are okay with removing ports from their devices in an attempt to make the thinnest and lightest laptop they can. Plugable claims to have the solution to disappearing connectivity options, today announcing two new USB display docks: the UD-3900Z and the UD-6950Z.

The UD-3900Z is pitched as an upgrade to the UD-3900, which Plugable says is its top-selling dock. The UD-3900Z will allow you to connect up to two 1080p external displays to your laptop via HDMI. Six USB ports in all adorn this dock, with two USB 3.0 ports on the front and four USB 2.0 ports around the back. You’ll also find a gigabit ethernet port and a headphone/microphone 3.5mm jack on this dock.

If you’re looking for something a little more capable, the UD-6950Z is the one to consider. The UD-6950Z supports up to two 4K displays with its dual video outputs that give users the choice of either DisplayPort or HDMI. Plugable notes that the UD-6950Z also supports lower resolutions, but if you’ve got some serious displays you’re looking to connect to a laptop, it sounds like this dock is for you.

Like the UD-3900Z, the 6950Z sports a total of six USB ports, only this time they’re all USB 3.0. You’ll also find the same gigabit ethernet port and the combination 3.5mm jack on the 6950Z, so it’s safe to say that it’s strictly an upgrade over the 3900Z.

Both docks can connect to laptops either through USB 3.0 or USB-C, but Plugable does point out that neither is capable of power delivery, so you’ll want to make sure your laptop is plugged in and charging while you’re using it. The UD-3900Z runs $99 while the more capable UD-6950Z is priced at $139, and they’re both launching at Amazon, Walmart, and Newegg today.

