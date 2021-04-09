PlayStation Xbox Game Pass rival reportedly in the works

There’s no denying that Microsoft has something big on its hands with Xbox Game Pass, and people have been waiting to see if Sony will create some kind of Game Pass competitor of its own. While Sony does offer a game streaming subscription called PlayStation Now, there’s been indications in the past that Sony may look to release a more direct competitor to Game Pass. We’re hearing again today that Sony is prepping its own competitor to Xbox Game Pass, and it’s coming from an interesting source.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, God of War and Twisted Metal creator David Jaffe has indicated that Sony is working on a response to Game Pass. In a show livestreamed to his YouTube channel earlier this week, Jaffe said that people at PlayStation have told him that such a response is under development. You can check out his remarks in the video embedded below around the 1 hour and 6 minute mark.

“I have said time and again that people who are writing Jim Ryan’s obituary are way premature,” Jaffe said. “We had the guy on the show yesterday that had made the petition to fire Jim Ryan and I’m like ‘dude that’s way premature’ because Jim Ryan doesn’t owe anybody; Sony doesn’t owe anybody the truth about what’s coming and what their counter-punch to Game Pass is.”

“What I can tell you is I know they’re doing some stuff because I know people at Sony who have told me that they’re doing some stuff. There will be a response to Game Pass,” Jaffe continued. “What it is we don’t know.” While Jaffe doesn’t know what’s coming from Sony, he does go onto note that he doesn’t think adding trophy to support to older PlayStation games – as patents have suggested it might do – and offering those alongside movies on PlayStation Now is going to be a solid competitor for Game Pass.

David Jaffe has a long history with Sony that stretches back to the mid-1990s and his work on the early Twisted Metal games. He’s perhaps best known as the creator of God of War, which is one of PlayStation’s biggest franchises, though he hasn’t worked on that series since God of War II back in 2007. Still, it isn’t hard to believe that Jaffe does indeed have contacts within Sony who have indicated to him that there will be a response to Game Pass in the future, even if they can’t say what that response is.

For now, we’ll just have to sit back and play the waiting game. Sony does have PlayStation Now, but as that’s a game streaming service that only offers a small portion of Sony’s major first-party releases, it’s hard to draw a direct parallel between it and Game Pass. We’ll let you know if more is revealed in the future, so stay tuned for that.