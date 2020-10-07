PlayStation Trophies are changing today: Here’s what to expect

PlayStation Trophies have been around since the days of the PlayStation 3, and for the most part, they’ve remained unchanged all this time. That’s changing later today, as Sony will be rolling out some update to the trophy system ahead of next month’s launch of the PlayStation 5. The changes aren’t huge by any means, as they mostly focus on the Trophy levelling system.

That means these new features won’t change the way Trophies are earned or how developers implement them in their games. Instead, all of the changes are limited to your larger Trophy profile and level. Once Sony’s update in implemented later tonight in the US (tomorrow for those in the EU), the Trophy level range will go from 1-100 to 1-999.

Sony will automatically update everyone’s Trophy level to fit this new range. “For example, if your current Trophy level is 12, your new level will jump to somewhere in the low 200’s,” Sony wrote today on the PlayStation Blog. “The exact level will depend on the number and grades of trophies you’ve acquired.”

With this new levelling system, Sony says that players will progress through early ranks faster, and level through the entire range more consistently. Platinum Trophies will count toward your overall level even more than they used to, so that’s all the more reason for completionists to keep chasing Platinums.

Finally, Sony is rolling out new Trophy icons, which you can see in the image above. These new icons will even come with a “subtle distinction” that will suggest how close you are to the next level. Sony closes out its post by reassuring that all Trophies will transfer to the PlayStation 5 as players make the jump, but given that’s how it worked with the transition from PS3 to PS4, we wouldn’t expect anything less.