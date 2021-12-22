PlayStation Store Holiday Sale on now: Here are some of the best deals

Like many other digital storefronts, the PlayStation Store is closing out the year with a Holiday Sale. If you’re one of the lucky ones who has managed to secure a PlayStation 5 despite the pandemic’s best attempts to kill fun as we know it, this is an excellent chance to stock up on games for it, as there are some fairly deep discounts to be had. There are more deals than anyone could hope to count, but we’ve spotted a few that are worth considering for the discerning PlayStation gamer.

Image credit: PlayStation

Sony actually published a list of select deals on the PlayStation Blog, and lengthy though that list is, it’s only a portion of the games that are on sale. Far easier is to simply head to the PlayStation Store and start browsing through the pages upon pages of deals that are on offer. This isn’t even all of the deals Sony plans to run during the sale, as it says more discounts will be added on January 5th.

A cursory look over the first ten or so pages of deals reveals some attractive discounts. For example, those of you with a PS5 in your possession might want to pick up the very excellent Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which is is 29% off, down to $49.69. While that’s still quite a bit of money, it’s important to remember that first-party PlayStation games are up to $70 apiece in the new generation, and Rift Apart is one of the few PS5 exclusives at the time of this writing.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the same price for the cross-gen bundle, which nets you copies for PS4 and PS5. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – the upgraded PlayStation 5 re-release – is 44% off in this sale, bringing its price down to $39.19. Sadly, it seems that Returnal isn’t included in this sale, and that’s a shame because it’s one of the other noteworthy PS5 exclusives that launched this year.

It should be noted that a lot of DLC and in-game items are discounted during this sale, too. Stuff packs and expansion packs for The Sims 4 are on sale for 30% to 50% off, so this could be a good time to stock up on those. Crowns for The Elder Scrolls Online and Stubs for MLB The Show 21 are on sale as well, as are currencies and DLC packs for countless other games.

It’s worth remembering that if you’re a PS Plus subscriber, you’ll get additional discounts on some games, but most of these discounts seem to be available to everyone regardless of their subscription status. PlayStation’s Holiday Sale runs until January 19th, so it’ll be going for just about a month, but new deals will be added to the store on January 5th.

With that in mind, it might be a good idea to buy any games you want that are currently on sale before the 5th rolls around because some or all of these current deals could rotate out to accommodate the new discounts. We’ll let you know when those new titles are added in the new year, so stay tuned for more.