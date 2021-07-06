PlayStation State of Play returns this week: What to expect

It’s been a busy morning for the world of gaming. On the heels of Nintendo’s announcement of a new Switch model with an OLED display, Sony has pulled the spotlight back in its direction by announcing a new State of Play for later this week. Many PlayStation fans were expecting some kind of summer showcase from Sony after the company decided to sit E3 2021 out, and it looks like this is it.

Sony announced the next State of Play today, and it seems the headliner for this show will be Bethesda’s Deathloop. Sony says that this State of Play will feature a nine-minute look at Deathloop, which will be a PS5 timed exclusive for a year even though Microsoft now owns Bethesda.

Unfortunately, those of you hoping to see more from Sony’s first-party studios might be disappointed. In a post to the PlayStation Blog, Sony says this State of Play will be focused on “updates on some exciting indie and third-party titles.” That suggests we won’t see any news about Sony’s upcoming PS5 exclusives, but if there was any question remaining, the company quashed it by specifically saying that we won’t see anything from the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next-gen version of PlayStation VR.

The entire show will run for around 30 minutes, and with Deathloop‘s nine-minute gameplay demo already confirmed, that leaves about 20 minutes for other games. These presentations can cover a lot of ground with rapid-fire announcements, so hopefully, we get to see a bunch of games during the show.

The next State of Play will be happening on Thursday, July 8th at 2 PM PDT/5 PM EDT, and it’ll be livestreamed on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. Sony says it’ll have more updates as we move through the summer, so those looking for details on PS5’s upcoming first-party games will want to sit tight.