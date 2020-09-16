PlayStation Plus subscribers who buy a PS5 will get a big exclusive treat

Sony held a PS5 game teaser today, showing off the major titles that will soon be available on the PlayStation 5 console, as well as some of the more minor games in the pipeline like Five Nights at Freddy’s. Coming alongside the gameplay previews was official pricing information for the two PS5 consoles, as well as the very brief mention of a perk that will be made exclusively available to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service available in multiple tiers ranging from monthly to yearly, enabling players to access the multiplayer component of most games. Though some games, such as Fortnite, don’t require PS Plus for online multiplayer, it is a necessity in most cases, making it a recurring expense on top of the console and game costs.

To help make up for that additional expense, Sony gives PS Plus subscribers a couple of free games to download every month. Players can keep these games for as long as they remain a subscriber to the service, meaning that while it’s not exactly the same as giving players a free game, the difference is negligible for those who dedicated to the platform.

As a small tidbit during its PS5 game presentation today, Sony revealed that PS Plus subscribers who go on to purchase a PlayStation 5 console will be given a special exclusive treat that will more than make up for the subscription cost (to most players, at least): a free curated selection of PS4 games.

Sony calls this the “PlayStation Plus Collection,” one that focuses on the PS4 games that “defined the generation.” We don’t have the full list of curated games at this time, but Sony did provide some examples, including Monster Hunter: World, Batman: Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, and Persona 5. This collection will be offered on top of the existing PS Plus offerings.