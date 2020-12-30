PlayStation Plus starts off 2021 with these three free games

January is right around the corner, and that means we’re about the get the first batch of PlayStation Plus games for 2021. PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting three games for the month of January, with two on the way for PlayStation 4 and one that’s exclusive to PlayStation 5 users. If you’re one of the few PlayStation 5 owners out there at the moment, you should be able to claim and play all three games next month.

The first game that’ll be up for grabs next month is ManEater, a game where you get play as a shark. As Sony describes it, you’ll first have to start life as a pup and survive to adulthood before you can become the apex predator terror of the seas feared by man and beast alike. Players are even promised that they can “evolve far beyond what nature intended” assuming they find the right resources, which sounds like a good deal to us.

It should be noted that ManEater will only be free on PS5 next month, despite the fact that the game is available on both PS5 and PS4. That unfortunately means that PS4 users will have to pay for any open seas shark adventures they’d like to take, but on the plus side, the two games that will be available to them next month are pretty solid in their own right.

The first of the two games available for PS4 owners next month will be Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which by this point is a pretty well-known quantity. Those who have yet to play any of the modern Tomb Raider games will probably just want to add their to their libraries for now, as Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the third game in Lara Croft’s origin trilogy.

The second game up for grabs on PlayStation 4 will be Greedfall, which recently joined the Xbox Game Pass lineup as well. Billed as an action RPG, players will have the chance to explore a remote island and achieve their goals using “combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth.” All three of these games are going live on January 5th and will be available until February 1st.