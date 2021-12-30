PlayStation Plus reveals your January 2022 game treats

December is nearly over and that means PlayStation Plus subscribers only have a couple of days left to download the month’s free games. January will bring a new set of titles made available to PS Plus customers for free, though, unlike some previous months, there isn’t much to get excited about this time around (via PS Blog).

Mr. Mikla/Shutterstock

Persona 5 Strikers

First among the new games announced by Sony for its January 2022 PS Plus lineup is the PlayStation 4 title Persona 5 Strikers, a role-playing action combat game. As you may have guessed from its title, the game includes elements from the original Persona 5 title, as well as a crossover with the Dynasty Warriors franchise.

The game was released on multiple platforms, including the PS4 and Switch, in early 2020. Though it’s not a big hit like some of the previous PS Plus releases, the single-player title does enjoy solid ratings from critics and players — it, for example, has a 95-percent positive rating on Google.

Dirt 5

If you’re not interested in a single-player title, check out Dirt 5, a PS4 and PS5 offering included with the January lineup. The simulated arcade game is a multiplayer racing title from Codemasters that was first released for the previous-gen consoles in November 2020, followed later on with releases for the current-gen models, as well as Google Stadia.

Though Dirt 5 doesn’t have quite as high of ratings as Persona 5 Striker, it still sits at a solid 72-percent on Metacritic and 83-percent among Google users. This game is a great option for spending some time challenging friends in quick matches or burning some time on the weekend when you’re not up for playing a harder, more involved game.

Deep Rock Galactic

Finally, January is also bringing Deep Rock Galactic, a PS4 and PS5 title released in May 2020 for the Xbox One and Windows. The first-person shooter, which includes co-op gameplay for up to four players, revolves around a fun, cartoonish sci-fi environment full of deep mines and dastardly robots.

This game features seasons and is currently on Season 01, which is comprised of 100 levels and a variety of seasonal challenges. Players are awarded Performance Points and bonuses for finishing the challenges. Among other things, players get to wield some interesting weapons, including a “corrosive sludge pump,” guided rockets, and a plasma carbine.

You’ll need PS Plus

Keep in mind that in order to download these titles for free, you’ll need a PlayStation Plus subscription. This plan allows PlayStation console owners to access multiplayer online gameplay in titles that don’t make it available for free (Minecraft, for example). The free games sweeten the deal, making the idea of playing to play online a bit more palatable.

PS Plus is priced at $9.99/month with fairly big discounts if you pay for three months or 12 months upfront.