PlayStation Plus gets these two big games as September freebies

PlayStation Plus has already had a pretty big summer, and it looks like the big-name free games are going to continue into September. Today, Sony revealed the two games that are going free on PlayStation Plus next month, and fighting game fans as well as battle royale fans will both want to take note.

The first free game up for grabs next month is none other than PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. While this wasn’t the first battle royale game on the scene, it was definitely one of the titles that sparked a widespread interest in battle royale as a genre.

These days, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds may not get as much attention as it used to thanks to some stiff competition from the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends, but it’s still fairly popular and well worth playing if you’re a battle royale fan who never picked it up.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be joined next month by Street Fighter V. This PlayStation Plus promo will coincide with a series of Street Fighter V PlayStation 4 tournaments that will run from September 4th to October 3rd and offer a $1,000 prize pool in addition to “unique prizes that are unavailable anywhere else.” You’ll be able to sign up for the tournaments through the Events tab on your PlayStation 4 console, with Sony saying that more information is forthcoming.

Keep in mind that you’ve still got a few days left to grab August’s PlayStation Plus games. That selection includes Fall Guys, which has proven to be quite a hit among gamers on PC and PlayStation 4 alike. If you haven’t claimed it yet, be sure to do just that before the calendar rolls over into September.