PlayStation Plus games for August include a new release for PS4 and PS5

August is right around the corner, and that means a new batch of PlayStation Plus games is inbound. Sony today revealed what August’s PlayStation Plus games are, and once again, we’re going to see a game debut on the service. As opposed to previous months, where there has usually been one game that’s exclusive to PS5 in each batch of PS Plus games, in August all games will be available for PS4 users to download as well.

Arguably the biggest PlayStation Plus game of the month is Hunter’s Arena: Legends. This game was revealed in the PlayStation State of Play earlier this month, and it’s the one that’s making its debut through PS Plus for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

In Hunter’s Arena: Legends, players will participate in 30-player battle royale matches that include PvE and PvP elements. Facing down the threats you’ll find in dungeons will grant you the items and levels you’ll need to face off against other players, so Hunter’s Arena could offer a compelling spin on the battle royale formula.

Then we come to the two PlayStation 4 games for the month, which are both also playable on PS5. First up is Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, which is more or less a known quantity at this point. It’ll be joined by Tennis World Tour 2, which is a surprisingly recent game to be joining a PlayStation Plus lineup considering that it’s less than a year old.

In any case, all three of these games will be free to claim from August 2nd until September 6th. If you haven’t claimed July’s games yet – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5-only), and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown – you’ve got until August 2nd to do so.