PlayStation Plus free games in June will include Star Wars: BF2

On Monday, Sony dropped a teaser revealing one of the games that it will make available to PlayStation Plus subscribers for free in June: Call of Duty: WWII. The company said at the time that it would return in the future to reveal the other titles that will be released in June, and now we finally have those details.

PlayStation Plus subscribers got access to Call of Duty: WWII on May 26; joining that title is Star Wars: Battlefront II, the EA game that resulted in a massive boycott among angry fans a few years ago. The game was a sequel to the 2015 title Star Wars: Battlefront, but loot box controversy tanked the game, at least initially.

Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII are your PS Plus games for June. Full details on this month’s lineup: https://t.co/pBXcZWFpnC pic.twitter.com/pj36qR99cB — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 28, 2020

In the years since its 2017 release, Star Wars: Battlefront II has received a number of updates amounting to more than two years of “free” content. EA launched the “Celebration Edition” of the game back in December 2019, which was soon followed by “The Rise of Skywalker” update that brought the latest heroes to the game.

Players can view the entire Battlefront II game roadmap detailing every update on the game’s official website here. PlayStation Plus subscribers will get access to the game, as well as the more than 25 updates that have been released over past months. The game remains available to the player for as long as they remain a PS Plus subscriber.

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that PS4 owners must sign up for in order to play most multiplayer games. The service is priced at $9.99 per month, but can also be purchased at a discount at $24.99 for three months and $59.99 for 12 months. New subscribers can get their first two weeks for free.