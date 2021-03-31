PlayStation Plus free games for April bring on the zombies

April kicks off tomorrow, which means we’ll soon have a new batch of PlayStation Plus games to claim. Sony revealed those games today, and they include some fairly big names. As always, there’s one game up for grabs for PlayStation 5 owners, while the other two are for PlayStation 4 – though PlayStation 5 owners should be able to claim and play those with no problems all the same.

The PlayStation 5 game on offer in April is Oddworld: Soulstorm. Oddworld: Soulstorm is an adventure platformer that follows Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty and once again features fan-favorite Abe. Sadly, despite the fact that Soulstorm is also available on PlayStation 4, only those with a PlayStation 5 console will be able to claim this game next month.

While that’s certainly disappointing news, PlayStation 4 owners have a couple of solid titles to claim next month. First up is Days Gone, a PlayStation 4 exclusive that launched fairly late in the console’s life cycle. In Days Gone, you’ll be facing off against freakers and humans alike as you hit the road in a post-apocalyptic Pacific Northwest.

If there’s a theme for the PlayStation 4 games in April, it’s definitely zombies. The second game up for grabs is Zombie Army Dead War 4, which is made by the some folks who brought us Sniper Elite 4. With this one, you can partner up with buddies to become a four-man zombie slaying squad.

There’s going to be a little bit of a delay adding these games to the PlayStation Plus lineup, as they won’t be going live until Tuesday, April 6th. Once that happens, they’ll be available until Monday, May 3rd, giving you just under four weeks to claim them. Keep in mind that you can claim the current PlayStation Plus games until the new ones go live, so be sure to do that if you haven’t already.