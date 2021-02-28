PlayStation owners grow frustrated as PSN outage spans weekend

A number of PlayStation owners reported issues playing certain games starting on Friday. Soon after the reports started rolling in, Sony updated its PlayStation Network status to indicate that it is experiencing issues in its ‘games and social’ category — an issue that has persisted through Saturday and into Sunday with no clear relief in sight.

Sony acknowledged that its PSN is having problems, but it has since remained quiet about the issue. It’s unclear when the issue is expected to be fixed and what is behind the troubles. The problem revolves around network gameplay, making it difficult to get into online matches in some games like Fortnite.

Down Detector continues to show issues with the PSN, with reports remaining steady through around midnight Eastern Time into Sunday. The majority of reports from users cite issues with playing games, though a significant portion also states they’re having problems signing into their PlayStation accounts.

Likewise, some PlayStation owners are also reporting issues with the platform’s social features, which include things like messaging and parties. Sony notes on its PSN status website that this issue is impacting the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as the older PS Vita handheld console and the PS3.

Sadly, this isn’t the first PlayStation Network outage that has persisted over multiple days; it’s hard to guess when the solution will finally arrive. The outage hit only a day after Microsoft experienced similar issues with its Xbox services, but that problem was quickly resolved.

You can monitor the outage on Sony’s PlayStation Network status website.