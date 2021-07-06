PlayStation Now welcomes Red Dead Redemption 2, Nioh 2, and Olympics 2020

There has been a lot of focus on game streaming recently, but sometimes nothing beats good, old-fashioned gaming directly on the console or PC. Of course, there’s a nearly limitless selection of games than you have time to play them all, let alone have the funds to buy them all. With a PlayStation Now subscription, however, you can enjoy both kinds of gaming and have an ever-growing library of titles. This July, that catalog grows with the addition of noteworthy sequels to award-winning franchises, as well as a new game that will let you virtually live one of the world’s biggest upcoming sports events.

God of War may be known for its brutality, but it has also been lauded for its narrative. It all started in Greece with the well-known pantheon, but the latest title dumps Kratos and his son Atreus in the hard world of Norse gods and monsters. Which, of course, means more kinds of gods and monsters to finish off.

Only loosely connected to the famed Yakuza series, Judgment takes on a different atmosphere in the form of a detective story. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Yakuza game if there weren’t any fights with the underground crime network of Japan. Another uniquely Japanese title is Nioh 2 that takes you in an alternate and otherworldly version of Sengoku-era Japan to battle the yokai that threatens the world above.

An entirely new game to be added to the PlayStation Now list is the official video game tie-in to the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sports fans will be able to take part in over 15 official events in realistic-looking venues for the summer Olympics. The game also supports multiplayer so you can make it a global event just like the real Olympics.

Although PlayStation Now is commonly regarded as a game streaming service, it also offers the option for downloading some games directly on PS4 and PS5 consoles. Unfortunately, it seems that the critically-acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2 is available only for download, and that fact isn’t sitting well with some PS Now subscribers.