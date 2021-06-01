PlayStation Now June update adds The Witcher 3 and Sonic

Sony has revealed the new games coming to PlayStation Now in June, and it seems the streaming service has a big month ahead of it. There are some big names launching on PlayStation Now this month, and even better is the fact that all of these new games are launching today. Perhaps the most notable game on tap for June is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition.

As the name suggests, the Game of the Year Edition comes with the base game plus all of the DLCS that were released for it, with 16 in all. It also includes the two expansion packs – Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine – so the complete package will be available to PlayStation Now members. Sony even tells us that The Witcher 3 will be available on PlayStation Now until September 6th, 2021, so if you’ve been meaning to play through the game, you’ve got the summer to check it off your list.

It’s also a big month for any Sonic fans who may be subscribed to PlayStation Now, as Sony’s service is also welcoming Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania, and Sonic Forces today. Team Sonic Racing is the latest installment is the surprisingly good Sonic Racing series, while Sonic Mania is quite possibly the best Sonic the Hedgehog game since the Genesis era. Compared to the other two Sonic games, Sonic Forces may prove to be a bit underwhelming, but now is as good a chance as any to take it for a spin.

In addition to The Witcher 3 and that trio of Sonic games, we’ll also see Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown join the PlayStation Now roster. It’s important to note that Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is included in June’s PlayStation Plus lineup as well, so if you’re also a PS Plus subscriber, be sure to claim it before the month comes to an end.

Finally, beloved card-based roguelike Slay the Spire and the self-explanatory Car Mechanic Simulator are joining PlayStation Now today, with Sony saying that Slay the Spire will be available until December 6th. All of these games are available on PlayStation Now beginning today, so be sure to check them out if you’re subscribed.