PlayStation Now gets three popular additions in August 2021

We’ve entered a new month, which means that it’s time for a new batch of PlayStation Now games. Sony’s streaming service is actually getting a trio of big-name titles this month, and perhaps even better is the fact that PlayStation Now owners won’t have to wait long to play them. That’s because all of them are going live tomorrow, August 3rd.

First up is Nier: Automata, which is a game that hardly needs an introduction these days. Nier: Automata has made quite the splash among JRPG fans and action RPG fans alike since it was released in 2017. It’s hard to imagine that there are many fans of both genres who haven’t yet played Nier: Automata, but if that you and you’ve got a subscription to PlayStation Now, you’ll be able to take it for a spin later this week.

Next up is Ghostrunner, which is a surprisingly recent game. We don’t often see games that are relatively new join services like PlayStation Now or PlayStation Plus, but that’s certainly the case with Ghostrunner. Launched in October 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Ghostrunner seems like a speedrunner’s dream with its numerous movement options and high stakes combat.

Finally, we’ve got what is possibly the most famous game of the trio: Undertale. It seems like ever since Undertale came out, fans of the game haven’t been able to stop talking about it. So if you missed the boat when the game was new, it looks like PlayStation Now is giving you a chance to see what all the fuss is about.

While the assumption is most games are only on PlayStation Now for a limited time, sometimes Sony gives us a heads up and tells us when certain titles will be leaving. That is precisely what it’s done with Nier: Automata, revealing today that the game will leave PlayStation Now on November 1st, 2021. So, if you’re planning to make your way through these three titles when they join PlayStation Now tomorrow, then it’s probably a good idea to start with Nier: Automata and tackle the others afterward.