PlayStation Network sudden outage causes brief panic

The Internet has definitely made the world a smaller place but that does have its price. Being an Internet-dependent culture means that when Internet services go down, many have no recourse but to sit it out and wait for things to go green again, hopefully, sooner rather than later. That’s especially true for critical services like email and search but even games these days can be blocked by a remote server outage. That’s apparently the case with Sony’s PlayStation Network that suffered a sudden and unexplained outage across many of its services.

Long gone are the days when consoles and games could be played even while off the grid. While many games don’t even have online gameplay, sometimes even a brief Internet connection is required to log in or verify the game even before you could play. This not only requires an Internet connection but also a remote server that is actually accessible.

For almost an hour, that wasn’t the case with the PlayStation Network. Gamers on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 reported getting errors when trying to even launch games that required checking in with PSN. As it turns out, it wasn’t just them but a server-wide issue on Sony’s end.

The PSN status page previously went red on all available services, from account management to the PlayStation store. That meant that users couldn’t create new accounts or buy games while the server was done. Worse, it also affected gaming and social so some games wouldn’t even launch.

PSN is now operational again, though not before the Internet and gamers scrambled to figure out what happened. The current theory is that it was caused by an unannounced server maintenance gone wrong, prompting gamers to wish they were informed beforehand that there would even be maintenance scheduled in the first place. Sony has yet to acknowledge let alone explain what happened.