PlayStation Network outage hits games and social: What we know

Only a day after Microsoft fixed its Xbox outage issue, Sony is experiencing similar things with its PlayStation Network (PSN). The company’s current outage, which has been happening for the past several hours, impacts game and social features across the PlayStation product family, including the PS4 and PS5, as well as older devices like the PS3 and PS Vita.

Sony’s PlayStation Network Status website shows the problem as having started around 6:30 PM on Friday, February 26. Certain games are impacted by the outage, meaning you may not be able to launch them or, if they do launch, you may not be able to access the game’s network features.

As well, other apps may fail to launch or work properly, meaning you may not be able to watch YouTube with your console for a while, as an example. It’s unclear whether any social features are impacted at this time, but assuming they are, you may experience issues with creating or joining parties and sending messages.

Reports from players indicate many popular titles are affected by this outage, including Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Minecraft. You may still be able to play these games offline (assuming they have an offline mode), but that’s probably only the case if the network features work sufficiently for verifying the game license.

Sony doesn’t appear to have addressed the outage on its Twitter support page; it’s unclear how far along it may be toward a fix, but given similar problems in the past, it’s not unreasonable to assume it may stretch across the weekend. Be sure to check back in the future for any updates we receive from Sony when they become available.