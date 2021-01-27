PlayStation Direct could be the best PS5 restock option this week

If you’re looking to secure a PlayStation 5, your best bet this week could be PlayStation Direct. Sony’s direct selling website has always been a popular option for those looking to buy a PlayStation 5, but this week in particular seems to be a very active one for it. PlayStation Direct has restocked consoles twice in a row this week, and that could suggest that there will be more PlayStation 5 consoles on offer as we approach the weekend.

Before you get too hopeful, it needs to be clear that this is just speculation on my part – I don’t have any insider information about when Sony plans to restock the PlayStation Direct website, but the fact that it’s already been restocked twice this week (today and yesterday) could potentially mean that more consoles are on the way. It’s as good a sign as we’re bound to get, anyway.

Unfortunately, even if there are more consoles on the way, it isn’t easy to know when Sony will list them. Both today and yesterday, the queue opened up around the same time in the mid-afternoon, so that could be a safe time to start checking tomorrow and on Friday. Sony, sadly, doesn’t really give a heads up when it comes to PlayStation Direct restocks, so you’ll definitely need a little bit of luck if you’re going to catch the queue in time.

That queue is precisely what’s appealing about purchasing through PlayStation Direct. Everyone trying to visit the PlayStation 5 listing on PlayStation Direct will first be placed in the queue, and bottlenecking the number of people who are going through the checkout process helps immensely. If you’re lucky enough to get through the queue while there are still PlayStation 5 consoles in stock, getting through checkout and actually completing an order is a lot easier and a lot less stressful than it is through other retailers.

So, if you’re looking to pick up a PlayStation 5, then PlayStation Direct could very well be your best bet for the rest of the week. We’ll see if another restock happens tomorrow, but for now, check out our tips guide for securing either an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.