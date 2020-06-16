PlayStation 5 price and release date leak says Xbox Series X has edge

The Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5, if you prefer) had a bit of a leaky listing problem today on Amazon France. There, it would appear that the Sony PS5 was listed as a pre-release product with a release date of November 20, 2020, and prices at approximately 400 and 500 Euro. Price structure precedent suggests that the release prices in the USA would, then, be around $400 USD for the Digital Edition PS5 and $500 for the standard PlayStation 5.

We have not seen any leaks on this level for Xbox Series X, but the price of the last two generations of Xbox One devices have been approximately $500 at launch. That was the base price of the original Xbox One, and the base price of the Xbox One X.

There’s a good chance that the launch of the Xbox Series X will be followed by a no-disk version for a significantly lower price. Like the Xbox One S, there’ll certainly be a calling for a lower-priced “Digital Edition” of the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X will almost certainly be launched inside of November, as well – but we’ve yet to see a “listed in a store on accident” sort of situation to give us that last bit of pre-official confirmation.

PlayStation 5 Price: 499€? Digital Edition: 399€? Not bad 👌 pic.twitter.com/JMA3Mj39U5 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 16, 2020

The PlayStation 5 price leak, per Ben Geskin, showed up on Amazon France, as shown above. This week we’ve also seen the latest iteration of the Sony PlayStation 4 appear in stores (in France) for around 95-Euro (equivalent). That’s around 45-Euro off the standard price (for the Slim edition).

The Sony PlayStation 5 will likely launch for the prices $400 and $500 USD (equivalent) for the Digital and the standard editions. That’ll be MORE than the original price of the Sony PlayStation 4 (at launch), which was approximately $400 USD. The Sony PlayStation 3 launched for closer to $600 USD – which is absolutely bonkers!

Now, if the Sony PlayStation 5 can launch a Digital Edition for $400, and the standard version (which we wouldn’t be surprised to find was eventually re-named PlayStation 5 Pro, but for now, has no extra name), was priced at $500, Microsoft would have an edge. Release at the same time, this holiday season, Microsoft could just hold an event where they suggest that the Xbox One X is part of their “current” lineup of consoles, pricing said device at $350 – and bang! They’d sell the rest of their stock – but we shall see!