PlayStation 5 gets a surprise restock today

If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 5, you might want to hop over to Best Buy as quick as you can. The company has seemingly restocked consoles, and as it usually does, it’s putting people in a queue as it slowly restocks inventory. That, of course, means that you may have better luck getting a PlayStation 5 from Best Buy than you would elsewhere, because at least it isn’t a mad dash where everyone is attempting to buy a console at once.

When you visit the PlayStation 5 listing at Best Buy’s website right now, you should see a gray “Please Wait” button. If you see that, that means consoles are still in stock, and you’ll need to watch for it to turn to a yellow “Add to cart” button. When (or rather if) that happens, you’ll be able to add it to your cart and go through checkout.

Best Buy is clear that simply seeing the yellow Add to Cart button doesn’t mean your console is reserved, though it will be reserved while you’re in the checkout process. That should mean that if you can make it to checkout with a console in your cart, you should be able to purchase it, but of course, there are never any guarantees when attempting to buy one of these in-demand machines.

If, on the other hand, you visit that page and are greeted by a gray “Sold Out” button, that obviously means that Best Buy has run out of stock and won’t be selling more. In a popup tooltip that appears over that “Please Wait” button, Best Buy says that it will be releasing new inventory every few minutes, so even if you’re arriving to the listing late, there’s a chance you can get one.

Both the standard PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition seem to be in stock at the moment, so if you’re going to try to get one, good luck to you. We’ll let you know when these consoles are restocked elsewhere, so stay tuned for more.