PlayStation 4’s quirky Dreams gets a must-see demo today

One of the most talked about games of 2020 is definitely Dreams for the PlayStation 4. Made by Media Molecule – the same team behind LittleBigPlanet – Dreams certainly isn’t a conventional game. Instead, it’s more of a consumer-focused game engine that allows players to create their own games and projects and then share them with others.

Because of that, it can be difficult for some to know if they’ll actually enjoy the game. Wonder no longer, because today Sony and Media Molecule launched a demo for Dreams, giving you a chance to take it for a spin without having to plop down your hard earned cash first.

In a post to the PlayStation Blog, Media Molecule communications manager Abbie Heppe says that the demo includes a “rotating playlist” of some the company’s favorite Dreams creations. The creations named specifically include The Ornithologist’s Private Collection, Ruckus, Cubric, Player Piano Player, Art Therapy and Great Job Human.

“The demo also includes the first 20 minutes or so of the Media Molecule musical narrative adventure Art’s Dream; and all the information you need about create mode,” Heppe added. It’s unclear if demo players can actually use the creator to make their own content, but since that’s a big selling point of the full game, we’re guessing they probably can’t.

Heppe also says that players can head over to the Dreams companion site and start adding dreams to their Play Later queue, which will be playable should they buy the full game. Finally, those who do buy the full game will be able to carry over their progress from Art’s Dream, so no worrying about starting that over. The Dreams demo is live on the PlayStation Store today, so if you’re on the fence, download it and take it for a spin.