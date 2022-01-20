PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up reveals your stats, but it won’t be around for long

PlayStation gamers can now see a complete breakdown of their gaming stats from 2021. Sony launched its PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up on Thursday, giving players access to a complete showcase of the hours they spent playing PlayStation games, as well as the five titles they played the most. Wrap-up also provides a lot of information about the trophies earned throughout the year.

Girts Ragelis/Shutterstock

Much like previous Wrap-Ups, the 2021 version allows players to see the complete number of games that they’ve played, as well as how many hours they played on the console or via remote play. Additionally, Sony has included a code for four avatars that users will be able to redeem and use on their PlayStation accounts. Users who played with PlayStation VR will also be able to see a showcase of all the hours they spent in virtual reality using the Wrap-Up.

The PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up is only available until February 20, so make sure you log into the Wrap-Up website and check your stats before the tool goes away.

The games everyone played in 2021

Along with offering a complete breakdown of the games that individual users have played, the Wrap-Up also gives us a look at some of the games people spent a lot of time exploring last year. For example, Sony shared that players in Death Stranding Directors Cut delivered over 9.4 million packages. Additionally, those same players traveled over 45 million kilometers throughout 2021.

Sony also revealed that PlayStation fans spent more than 12 million hours exploring the rogue-like world of Returnal, which has received a lot of praise since its release. On the other hand, nearly 35% of people playing Insomniac’s much-anticipated Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart unlocked all the weapons available in the game.

If you’re interested in seeing your full PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up, you’ll need to be over 18 years old and have played 10 or more hours of any game on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. It should also be noted that some users may not be able to access their 2021 Wrap-Up if they haven’t enabled full data collection on their PlayStation 5 consoles. The same issue may also impact PlayStation 4 gamers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, Australia, and Russia (via Engadget).