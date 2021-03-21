Plants vs Zombies: Neighborville finally arrives on the Nintendo Switch

If you’re a fan of the Plants vs Zombies universe and you own a Nintendo Switch, you can finally combine the two for the best of both worlds. We first heard about plans to bring Battle for Neighborville to Nintendo’s portable console earlier this year, and now the time has finally arrived with a special ‘Complete Edition.’

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is the latest installment in EA’s PvZ series; it was released in late 2019 for the Xbox One and PS4, as well as PC. Earlier this year, we learned that EA would bring the fun battle game to the Nintendo Switch, marking the first time fans can play a Plants vs. Zombies game on the console.

The game received its last update around a year after it launched, which is why Nintendo Switch players get a ‘Complete Edition’ of the game. This version includes the Battle for Neighborville game, as well as all of the post-launch content, a dozen prize maps, plus all of the content — including characters — that were released for the PS4 and Xbox One.

The game will be playable offline in addition to online gameplay. The new offering has the distinction of being EA’s first title that utilizes the Frostbite engine with support for the Switch’s various features, including touch screen and motion controls.

The Complete Edition, which is now available to buy for $39.99 USD, eliminates any currency or premium store for cosmetic items and instead makes them all available for players to unlock. In a statement about the release, PopCap Vancouver producer Melvin Teo said: