Plague Inc: The Cure free mode tasks players with stopping a pandemic

Back in March, the company behind hit mobile game Plague Inc. announced plans to release a free mode that will reverse the usual plot — players are tasked with stopping a pandemic rather than creating one. The new mode, which will remain free during the pandemic, is now available to download on iOS and Android devices.

Back when it first announced its plan to release this free mode — which is officially named ‘The Cure’ — Ndemic Creations said that it had received requests for this kind of gameplay from the World Health Organization and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI).

The Cure was created with input from WHO and CEPI experts, as well as other organizations like the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network. The new game mode will give players the opportunity to learn more about the various impacts of a pandemic and the steps necessary to combat it, including the eventual development of a vaccine.

In ordinary Plague Inc gameplay, players must successfully spread an outbreak around the world. The Cure flips the script and starts with a virus that players must effectively control. This is an expansion of the game that is provided free to players (until COVID-19 is under control) who have already purchased the game.

CEPI CEO Richard Hatchett praised The Cure expansion, stating: