Pixel 6 Pro price leak includes a pre-order promo in Germany

Google hasn’t really been bending over backward to keep its upcoming Pixel phone under wraps. After all, numerous leaks have already uncovered it, so the company seems to have decided to just ride the wave anyway. Not only has it already revealed what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would look like, but it also made no qualms about announcing when they’d be fully unveiled. Now all that’s left is for official confirmation, like pricing details that are sounding really good.

Rumors of the Pixel 6’s price tags sprouted first in Europe, and this latest one comes from that region once again. This time, the information was leaked out from German retailer Saturn, and while it lacks information about the Pixel 6 Pro, it does include one additional piece of information that is making some Pixel fans wish they were living in the country.

Confirming the earlier leak, the Pixel 6 is being sold in Germany for 649 EUR, roughly $749. That might not be its US price, however, as other factors could raise the price up to $799. What’s interesting here is that Saturn will be bundling a Bose Headphones 700 with the Pixel 6 during the pre-order period, a savings of 279.99 EUR or $379 in the US.

The leak doesn’t mention the Pixel 6 Pro, but if the 649 EUR for the Pixel 6 is right, then the beefier model might also really cost 899 EUR. Again, direct conversions aside, the US retail price could go as high as $1,099, which puts both on the same level as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The promo period also reveals an important date. Google already confirmed that the Pixel 6 will be announced on October 19, but not when it would actually ship. Given that the promo ends on October 27, it could mean that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available for direct purchase a week after its debut.