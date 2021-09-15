Pixel 6 Pro leak spills nearly all the beans

A lot of eyes were on Apple today, but not everyone is an iPhone fan. Some have naturally taken the opportunity to point out the latest iPhone 13’s flaws, while others lost no time in trying to pull people’s attention towards their own upcoming products. Google is actually one of those whose very brief Nexus Twitter stunt tried to focus the spotlight on the Pixel 6. As if by perfect coincidence, a fresh set of leaks about the Pixel 6 Pro just landed, confirming what we had heard so far but also bringing one disappointing news as well.

After nearly four years of inactivity, the official Google Nexus Twitter account briefly broke its silence to simply say, “I’d wait for #Pixel6”. That post was immediately taken down, and the account went private, but Google also took the opportunity to update its Pixel 6 landing page with a new image of the phone shown above. Of course, it just had to do it on Apple’s big iPhone 13 event.

XDA also managed to get hold of more information regarding the Pixel 6 Pro, corroborating details from other leaks, adding a few new ones while leaving some questions still unanswered. For example, the phone has been confirmed to be capable of a max refresh rate of 120Hz at 1440p, but it still isn’t certain if it is capable of variable refresh rates or only discrete modes. The Samsung Exynos 5123 5G modem once again makes an appearance, but the supported bands aren’t confirmed yet. It is at least expected that the Pixel 6 will support mmWave 5G in the US.

The information also confirms the 2x2x4 core configuration of the Pixel 6’s Tensor processor, but whether the two fastest cores will actually be Cortex-X1 cores hasn’t been confirmed. The Pixel 6 Pro will have a configuration with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is good, and 128GB of storage, which sounds too modest. The three cameras on the Pixel 6 Pro’s back are once again noted to include a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 main sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX386 for the wide-angle camera, and a telephoto camera with Sony’s 48MP IMX386. The punch-hole camera on the front isn’t yet confirmed to be a 12MP Sony IMX663.

Unfortunately, the leak also dashed hopes that the Pixel’s old Active Edge feature, which let users squeeze the phone to activate Google Assistant, won’t be returning this year. However, Battery Share, the Pixel’s name for reverse wireless charging, is still there. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to debut mid-October, but not before Google rolls out the Android 12 red carpet around October 4th.