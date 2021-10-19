Pixel 6 pre-release store crash and the all-important 5G tidbit

Google released the Pixel 6 on pre-order today, and with it, some rapid confusion. If you were looking to purchase the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro from the Google Store or through Google Fi, here, on pre-release day, you were out of luck – both stores crashed. If you were attempting to buy an mmWave-UW-capable Pixel 6 off-contract, you were in for another surprise.

The 5G tidbit

When Google revealed the Pixel 6 earlier today, they didn’t go into a whole lot of detail about the device’s 5G coverage. This is because there’s little reason to fuss over coverage to which most people won’t have access any time soon, anyway. But here’s the deal: There are two versions of both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, specifically dealing with mmWave/Ultra Wideband 5G coverage.

Model GB7N6 is Pixel 6 with 5G Sub 6Ghz coverage. Model G9S9B is Pixel 6 with 5G Sub 6Ghz AND 5G mmWave coverage. Model GLUOG is Pixel 6 Pro with 5G Sub 6Ghz coverage, and model G8VOU is Pixel 6 Pro with 5G Sub 6Ghz AND 5G mmWave coverage.

If you want a Google Pixel 6 (non-Pro) with mmWave 5G, you’re going to NEED the model G9S9B. This model G9S9B is ONLY available for purchase through Verizon, AT&T, or on the Google Store.

Google Store is down

As of 1:11PM Central Time on October 19, 2021, Google (or more specifically the Made By Google Twitter account) suggested that the Google Store “went down” during the Pixel 6 Launch event. A Google representative said that they “apologize and are working on it,” and went on to say that they “will let you know when it’s back up.”

At 2:01PM Central Time this same day, the official Google Fi Twitter account said that “our Fi store went down during the Pixel 6 Launch.” They also said that they “apologize and are working on it” and would “let you know when it’s back up.”

Meanwhile the Amazon-hosted Google Store had (and might still have) the Google Pixel 6 in its 128GB and 256GB iterations in Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black for $599 USD. This device has a release date of October 28, 2021.

Amazon also lists the Pixel 6 Pro but does not show availability from Google. Third-party resellers are currently asking for absurd prices for the device which has not yet been released to the public. The official release date for the Google Pixel 6 Pro is also October 28, 2021. Stick around SlashGear for our full review of both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – coming soon!