Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro US prices are almost unbelievable

The next few days will be rather busy for people in the tech market. Apple will be announcing new Macs powered by a new M1X (or M1 Pro/Max) chips, while Samsung might have a snorefest scheduled as well. Sandwiched in between is what might be Google’s biggest show for 2021. The interest around the Pixel 6 and its Pro sibling is definitely high, and the latest leak for its US pricing could make it even higher just days before the phones officially debut.

We’ve already seen leaks about how much the Pixel 6 duo will cost, but those were figures for European markets. Those numbers don’t translate cleanly to other countries, of course, and there was some guesswork and computation involved to arrive at $799 and $1,099 estimates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively. Apparently, that might not be the case in the US.

The prices might actually be even better stateside, at least based on sightings of Target’s shelves and inventory system. According to this still unofficial information, the Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage will go for only $599. The Pixel 6 Pro with the same storage configuration will cost only $898.

This was corroborated by M. Brandon Lee, who points out how crazy low these prices are. With all the hardware that the Pixel 6 will be packing, it was completely reasonable to expect them to be priced like the iPhone 13 or even the Galaxy S21. It’s definitely a pleasant surprise that would make the Pixel 6 tempting even and especially for those who have never bought a Google Pixel phone before.

Here are the corroborated #Pixel6 and #Pixel6Pro prices in the Target inventory system in the US. Pixel 6: $599

Pixel 6 Pro: $898 Google has to be subsidizing this phone like crazy. This is insanity. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/OUBl8cXCBh — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 18, 2021

Those figures might not yet include the leaked Pixel Pass subscription, which could add an upfront $50 on top. For a high-end phone with a “pure” Android experience, four years of Android upgrades, and five years of security updates, those price tags are definitely a steal. That might also make it harder to get your hands on a Pixel 6, if supplies will be limited due to the global semiconductor shortage.