Pixel 6 ads and specs leak sets the tone for next week’s event

There is pretty much nothing left for Google to surprise the virtual crowd next week when it reveals the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Those leaks, however, may have also worked in its favor to help hype up and generate interest in Google’s next big smartphone. Of course, how those specs and features work together still needs to be put to the test, and this latest batch of leaks try to show you’ll do exactly that.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the first of their kind to use Google’s shiny new Tensor chip designed by its self. As you can probably guess by its name and its creator, it’s a chip that’s designed for machine learning and AI applications. In particular, it will be utilized to perform those applications on-device without having to call for backup from remote servers.

@_snoopytech_ shares a pair of leaked ads that pretty much show how this benefits Pixel 6 owners. Magic Eraser, for example, is the long-awaited feature that will make distractions or unwanted objects disappear. There’s also Live Translate, which already exists on Pixel phones today, but with the added advantage of “no Internet required.

The tipster also gives yet another glimpse of the hardware that the two will be packing inside. The two are virtually the same in almost every aspect, except for the size and type of AMOLED screen used. The Pixel 6 Pro also has an extra camera that gives it a dedicated 48MP telephoto shooter.

And normal Pixel 6 pic.twitter.com/YBdzjRS293 — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) October 17, 2021

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are scheduled to debut on October 19th, possibly along with a second-gen Pixel Stand wireless charger. Google is definitely doing a lot of new things with this generation of Pixel and Android, and it remains to be seen how well it will resonate not just with Pixel fans but with the general consumer market as well.