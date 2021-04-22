Pixel 5a 5G processor leaked in Android 12 developer preview 3

Google’s smartphone lineup beyond the OG Pixel hasn’t exactly been on stable ground. Although it has its fair share of loyal fans, durability problems and inconsistent product strategies may slowly be whittling away at that group. As if to offer some comfort and assurance, Google officially acknowledged the existence and upcoming launch of the Pixel 5a 5G. Now it has unofficially confirmed a key spec that once again throws the product line into chaos.

The “a” series of Pixel phones hasn’t been around for long but it has already been a confusing series. Although it initially seemed to be a more budget-friendly model, the existence of the Pixel 4a 5G, released along with the Pixel 5, threw that theory out the window. Now the Pixel 5a 5G will once again leave people scratching their heads.

Leaked as far back as February, the Pixel 5a was shown to be a dead ringer for the Pixel 4a 5G, just a little bit bigger. This might raise a bit of confusion but it apparently won’t end there. It turns out, the Pixel 5a 5G will have the same processor used by the Pixel 4a 5G, which means it also has the same processor used by the Pixel 5.

This “confirmation” was spotted by 9to5Google in the latest Android 12 DP13, with files referencing a “barbet” device and “sm7250” chipset. The former is believed to be the codename for the Pixel 5a 5G while the latter is the model number for the Snapdragon 765G.

On the one hand, it might be good news for those still looking to buy a Pixel phone, knowing that the Pixel 5a 5G might have the same specs as its more expensive namesake. On the other hand, that does muddy the lines that distinguish the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5a 5G even further. That said, this might be setting the stage for a Pixel 6 that will run on that new Whitechapel chipset that could also be a lot more expensive than the Pixel 5a 5G.