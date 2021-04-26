Pixel 5a 5G camera specs leaked by Google

There was a time when Google’s upcoming hardware products, especially its next Pixel phones, were leaked to death even before they officially debuted. Some even came with multiple hands-on photos and videos of the real deal. Curiously, there doesn’t seem to be that much interest in leaking the Pixel 5a 5G, which sounds almost like a rehash of the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G anyway. Not much is known about the phone yet but Google accidentally provided one unsurprising detail about its camera.

Google wasn’t talking about the Pixel 5a 5G, of course. It was, however, talking about the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, particularly a new camera feature they came with. This is the HDR+ with Bracketing that’s meant to improve the performance of plain HDR+, especially when scenes with already high dynamic ranges are involved. In showing off some photo samples with this feature, however, Google inadvertently included one that was apparently taken by the unannounced Pixel 5a 5G.

That photo was eventually removed, which only served to confirm the Internet’s suspicions. Before that happened, however, some were already able to save the EXIF data that revealed the truth. It also suggested the camera hardware that it will have, or at least one of them.

That EXIF data showed a camera with a 12.2MP sensor, same as the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. It has a lens aperture of f/2.2 though, which is smaller than last year’s Pixel phones. At least it will have the same HDR+ with Bracketing feature, which would help tremendously in improving image quality.

Google already confirmed, more or less, that the Pixel 5a 5G hasn’t been scrapped, so it’s just a matter of time before we actually see it. Not that you need to imagine what it would look like since you can already see its semblance when you look at the Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G. Or at least that’s what the leaks have claimed so far.