Pixel 5 and 4a 5G price leaks foreshadow the upcoming predicament

The next few weeks will see what may be the last big push for new smartphones before the year ends or, more importantly, before the holiday season begins. Samsung is expected to unveil its idea of a more affordable flagship in a few days and OnePlus will get its turn next month. For some Android fans, however, Google’s Pixel phones are still where it’s at but the latest details about Google’s upcoming 5G duo could leave some scratching their heads which one to pick.

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are nearly identical in base specs. Both will be utilizing a mid-range Snapdragon 765G to provide muscle and 5G capabilities, for example. The two will, of course, differ in size and build materials, the latter of which could be easily glossed over in a day and age of cases and skins. A bit less negligible, however, is the smaller RAM that the Pixel 4a 5G is expected to have.

Various sightings from European retailers reveal the most important difference between the two. The Pixel 4a 5G is priced at around 499 EUR or GBP. The Pixel 5, on the other hand, has figures ranging from 599 GBP to 629 EUR.

Given the mysterious ways global pricing works, this could translate to $499 and $599 for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, respectively. That is actually well within expectations, at least based on previous leaks. The two do also fall within expectations of mid-range prices that would put them on the same level as other phones running on a Snapdragon 765G.

That said, the prices still make for a difficult choice if there are better-specced phones just a hundred dollars away. Even more difficult is choosing between these two nearly identical Pixel phones, a choice that could boil down to size preference and the presence of a headphone jack.